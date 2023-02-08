Metro Detroit school district auctioning off 7 buses

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve always dreamed of hitting the open road in an RV or creating a tiny home, this may be for you.

Dearborn Public Schools, near Detroit, is auctioning off seven school buses among other surplus items. The buses all have less than 130,000 miles and are 2007-09 Blue Bird models.

Bids start at $1,000. The auction ends Feb. 15. More information can be found on the district’s auction page here.

