Metro Detroit school district auctioning off 7 buses

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve always dreamed of hitting the open road in an RV or creating a tiny home, this may be for you.

Dearborn Public Schools, near Detroit, is auctioning off seven school buses among other surplus items. The buses all have less than 130,000 miles and are 2007-09 Blue Bird models.

Bids start at $1,000. The auction ends Feb. 15. More information can be found on the district’s auction page here.

Forget vans, dreaming of living the #BusLife?



The district is auctioning off surplus items, including 7 buses, 3 trucks, commercial freezers, student furniture, office furniture and much more.



The online auction ends Feb. 15.https://t.co/kJBdQWLlet pic.twitter.com/alN4OAxpwM — Communication Office (@DearbornSchools) February 7, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.