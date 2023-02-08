Man found guilty after sending threatening emails to Michigan judge

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The 19th Circuit Court Administration received threatening, harassing, and intimidating emails from 43-year-old Ryan King of Benzonia. He was found guilty on Feb. 6 of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

King sent several harassing and intimidating emails to the Court Administrator and on April 2, 2022, he sent an email with a death threat, which led to his arrest.

In the 85th District Court in Manistee, visiting Judge John Middlebrook sentenced King to two years of probation with one year of jail suspended.

Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement and said that threatening public officials is unacceptable.

“We’re pleased that the jury and Judge Middlebrook recognized terroristic threats are not protected under the First Amendment and pose a significant danger to our democracy,” said Nessel. “My department is committed to holding those who commit these crimes accountable.”

