Make a difference - MSU takes part in ‘Big Ten Blood Battle’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartans take the phrase ‘bleed green’ pretty seriously, but this month it takes on a different meaning. For the month of February, Michigan State University is competing against four Big Ten universities, in the Big 10 Blood Battle.

Donations were collected Wednesday at Spartan Stadium.

“The Big Ten Blood Battle is definitely a lot about bragging rights,” said Alicia Dorr, with the American Red Cross.

Going up against the University of Michigan, Penn State and the University of Wisconsin, the race is on to make the strongest impact.

David Horner has been donating for 20 years and does a ‘Power Red’ every time. He said this was the perfect reason to give extra.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer,” said Horner, “To help the MSU athletic department come out number one, once again, in another field, in a blood drive for the Big 10.”

So if you haven’t gotten the chance to go out and donate yet, now is the perfect time to truly ‘bleed Green,’ by donating some of your red.

“When we had that severe winter weather at the end of this past year, we had to cancel so many drives that we count on,” said Dorr.

If you can’t donate blood, you can still volunteer. Either way, you’ll get a Big 10 Blood Battle t-shirt and help someone in need.

“One of the cool things about being a blood donor, is that you can get on our app, and on the app, it’ll actually tell you where your blood went,” said Dorr.

No matter where your blood goes, it’ll go toward the Green and White. The competition runs until Feb. 22.

For a full list of future Big 10 Blood Battle Drives, click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.