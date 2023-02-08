Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad.

Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.

Jackson was one of the few stops on the way to Detroit for freedom seekers.

Linda Hass works for the Jackson County Historical Society. She brings underrepresented history like this to light.

“This is one of those stories that brings us all together. everyone, everyone can be proud of this story,” Linda Hass said.

The historic Jackson Depot is part of the Network of Freedom Seekers. It gave slaves a chance at freedom.

“This was an awesome place for many people seeking freedom and traveling to the north...they actually stopped here in Jackson, Michigan on their way to freedom,” said Diane Washington, Founder of YPOP Explorers.

The Depot was built in the late 1800′s and remains one of the oldest functioning historic stations. Freedom seekers boarded the train to Detroit one of two ways.

The passenger Depot allowed for escaping slaves with tickets.

“This was a very comfortable way but dangerous because you could be easily recognized,” said Hass. And the freight depot provided hidden access.

“If a freight door was left open the freedom seeker could get in the freight car, hide behind a box or a crate,” said Hass.

Diane Washington celebrates freedom seekers in her coloring book for kids.

One renowned freedom seeker Adam Crosswhite knew the train was the fastest way to freedom for his family.

“Jackson is a very important part of the struggle of getting to where the people need to go,” said Washington.

“Underground railroad activists intervened and took him to Jackson’s transportation railway where we’re standing in this corridor right here,” said Hass.

The grounds of the Depot hold memories of the past and serves as a reminder for the future.

“If people could gather together to work for a common goal that was greater than some of their differences back then, then we could do it right now, today,” said Hass.

The Jackson Depot is one of 5 sites on the underground railroad tour. Other sites include:

Bucky Harris Park, the site of Jackson’s first newspaper, was founded by two underground railroad agents.

First Congregational Church, founded by agents and the catalyst for anti-slavery movements.

Under the Oaks Park served as the birthplace of the Republican Party.

Mount Evergreen Cemetery, where 8 activists are buried along with freedom seekers.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.