Ingham County opens its new Justice Complex

Flow and functionality was key in building plans
Ingham County is entering a new era of law enforcement with the opening of its new Justice Complex.
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is moving into its new Justice Complex this week. It plans to bring together the jail, sheriff’s administrative offices, and 55th district court facilities.

The old jail was built in the 1960′s and had problems with flooding and its deteriorating walls - it was unsalvageable. The new jail aims to increase operational efficiency and provide better service.

“Flow and functionality was key when we designed this and we just think we will be able to better serve those who find themselves in jail,” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

The new Justice Complex will house up to 450 inmates and it will feature newer technology and security practices.

“We are going to have a lot more cameras. We are going to have a lot more electronics in this place,” Wriggelsworth said. “Functionally, it’s going to be a lot more modern.”

The Justice Complex cost taxpayers about $70 million but it should make things a lot easier. Wriggelsworth said filing a complaint, making a police report, or getting documentation will become more pleasant. The project was 10 years in the making and will help with inmate control in several counties.

