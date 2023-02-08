Gilbert Chocolates: A sweet piece of history celebrates 122 years in Jackson

Gilbert Chocolates is still open in Jackson after 122 years in business.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a century later, a sweet piece of history is still standing in downtown Jackson.

Gilbert Chocolates opened in 1901. On a regular day, you can find local customers - like Noah Macomber - in the store shopping for chocolate.

“I’ve been coming here probably since I was 17 back in 2019, 2018 because I read the history about it, it’s been here forever and the chocolates good,” said Macomber.

After moving to different locations in the city, current owners Sally and Brian Krichbaum said the chocolate company made its way back to downtown Jackson in 2016.

“We’ve done a lot of things. We moved the factory here to this location – we had been in a little cottage just outside of Jackson,” said Brian.

Their other location in Jackson Crossing is still open too. The secret to their sweet success is “good chocolate,” said Brian.

“The people of Jackson really love us which is really a nice thing,” Sally said. “So we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us. They really help.”

With a variety of chocolate treats to choose from, the Krichbaums said Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year.

“Last year I think it was we had a snow storm but the men of Jackson came anyway. So, we appreciate them,” said Sally.

People like Macomber stop buy for chocolate even when it’s not a special day.

“I like the orange-flavored stuff,” said Macomber. “Like their orange peels, the orange truffles, milk chocolates great.”

For Valentine’s Day, the Krichbaum’s said they’re planning to make and sell about 600 boxes of chocolate-covered strawberries. Gilbert Chocolates is currently open in downtown Jackson, at Jackson Crossing, and at Briarwood Mall.

