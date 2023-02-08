First Alert Weather Forecast

First Alert: Rainy morning... Windy afternoon
Thursday morning First Alert Weather morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have a powerful area of low pressure that will be moving northeast across lower Michigan this morning. This storm system will bring a steady and at times heavy rainfall this morning. Scattered rain showers are possible this afternoon. South of Lansing we could even see a thunderstorm pop-up late morning into the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts around 1′' (or more) will be possible in many locations today. This storm will also bring gusty winds this afternoon into the early evening hours. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible today and if we get a thunderstorm to pop-up stronger wind gusts could happen. From the Lansing area south to the state line a Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for late morning through early evening.

The storm system today will bring warm air for February into the area for a short time. Temperatures could top out in the low 50s around mid-afternoon before a cold front brings the warming trend to an end. Behind the cold front a few rain or snow showers will be possible this evening. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 30s and the wind will gradually diminish overnight.

Friday through Monday should be generally dry across Mid-Michigan. We will be under the clouds Friday with just a slight chance of a few flurries. High temperatures Friday top out in the mid 30s. Some sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. Monday promises to be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 9, 2023

  • Average High: 32º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 53° 1966
  • Lansing Record Low: -32° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: -18º 1934

