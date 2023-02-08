City of Jackson sells 4 vacant lots for new home construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Soon four vacant lots will have homes on them again in the City of Jackson. At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, they unanimously approved the sale of four vacant City-owned parcels to Fresh Start Real Estate Services, LLC for the purpose of building four single-family homes.

“This shows that we’re already yielding results in our affordable housing efforts,” said Mayor Daniel Mahoney said at the meeting. “It means that our community is growing, and growth is a good thing.”

According to the City of Jackson, they acquired hundreds of vacant properties through tax foreclosure and demolition over the past ten years. In 2020, City administration started the process of selling vacant lots to adjacent neighbors to incorporate into their properties.

The four vacant properties are spread across Jackson’s north side at 325 N. Grinnell St., 823 Maltby St., 612 E. Ganson St., and 704 E. Ganson St. Each property sold for $300 per lot.

Jackson County-based developer, Fresh Start Real Estate Services plans on constructing a new single-family home on each lot.

Shane LaPorte, Director of the Community Development Department, said the City is currently working on selling more lots for new home construction.

“Builders are interested in the low-cost lots but are also attracted by all the City can offer, such as discounts on water and sewer hookups, sidewalks and curb-cuts,” LaPorte said. “The demolition of blighted homes in the previous decade has created a blank canvas for builders to construct modern homes that will reinvigorate neighborhoods.”

The City of Jackson has seen an increase in interest from developers and is likely to consider more sales like these throughout 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.