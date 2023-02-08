Charity organization erases student lunch debt at Napoleon High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The end of the COVID pandemic brought an end to the “Free Lunch for All Program,” and for some students, that means they are now facing lunch debt. But charity-based organization Kimmys Kidz LLC is stepping in to help erase student lunch debt at Napoleon High School.

Melissa Michalik, the founder of Kimmys Kidz LLC, started the organization in memory of her cousin Kim. The organization helps kids and young adults, including making sure they have enough food to eat during the day. Michalik’s goal was to erase the high school’s lunch debt, and she has achieved it with a $1,300 donation from the community.

According to Napoleon Community Schools Food Service Director Andrea Haskell, the school feeds all students regardless of their account balance, but the debt continues to grow. The donation from Kimmys Kidz LLC will help to feed all students and erase the lunch debt at Napoleon High School. This is the only school in the Napoleon Community School System with a student lunch debt, as the elementary and middle schools are all caught up.

Gracie Morgan, the Student Council Co-President, spoke about the impact the pandemic had on student lunches

“During the COVID pandemic we all had free lunches school-wide, and that was taken away,” Morgan said.

Michalik’s donation ensures that no student will go hungry and will not have to worry about lunch debt.

