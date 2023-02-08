Branch County sheriff warns of rise in catalytic converter thefts

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - The Branch County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

According to authorities, the county has seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts at homes and businesses over the last several weeks. The sheriff’s office is urging residents and business owners to be vigilant and to consider installing surveillance cameras and motion-detecting alarms if they do not have them.

“People work hard for what they have and don’t deserve to have their property stolen by those that don’t want to,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media. “If you know something, please say something.”

Law enforcement agencies across Mid-Michigan are investigating several thefts in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2325.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.