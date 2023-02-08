Applications being accepted for Lansing marijuana license opportunity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two marijuana operations licenses are available in the City of Lansing for qualified applicants.

City Clerk Chris Swope reports licenses for a single, new adult use retail facility and one adult use consumption facility are available for application until March 1, 2023.

Previous conditional approvals were revoked or the applicant withdrew their application, according to the clerk’s office.

Potential applicants should review the updated application checklist, general instructions, and scoring criteria, which are available at www.lansingmi.gov/marijuana, before applying. Applications are reviewed and scored as set by city ordinance with the highest-scored receiving conditional approval from the city.

The adult use retail facility must meet the location, zoning, and buffering parameters. The adult use consumption facility must be located within the city’s First Ward, and must meet location, zoning, and buffering requirements.

Applications are also being accepted for non-capped license types during this window. (Processor, safety compliance, and secure transport licenses, along with additional grow licenses at existing locations.)

The city’s ordinance allows for only 28 retail facilities. Currently, 22 retail facilities are fully licensed in the City of Lansing.

Most of these 22 locations are licensed for both adult use and medical sales with a few licensed for adult use only. Four additional facilities received conditional approval from the City of Lansing and are in the build-out phase, nearing completion. One location in the city is currently licensed for medical sales only, and though fully licensed, is not open to the public while undergoing a location transfer.

“I am happy with the investment that marijuana facilities operators have made in the city,” said City Clerk Chris Swope, “and hope that our streamline review process will encourage even more businesses to start which means jobs and revenue for our city.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.