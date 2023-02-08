Adventures with Andy: Getting the inside ‘scoop’ with Mama C’s

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - WILX’s Andy Provenzano knows his way around Mid-Michigan and loves local farmer’s markets.

He went with Studio 10 to check out a local vendor who can be seen at farmer’s markets around Michigan.

Mama C’s is family business who are fully licensed.

They use the freshest ingredients. There entire process is done locally, right here in Michigan.

We tried some of their famous sauces!

Check out the video above.

For more information about Mama C’s : https://mamacssauce.company.site/

