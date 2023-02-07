Woldumar Nature Center receives grant to update historic barn

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feeling a little cooped up this February? The Woldumar Nature Center can help with that.

This Woldumar Nature Center educates students and families on the importance of nature while bring people closer to it on its 180 acres of land. Students are brought inside the RE Olds Rotary Barn when weather doesn’t cooperate.

Now, the center will be able to bring more people into the barn after receiving a $13,178 grant from the Hal and Jean Glassen Memorial Foundation award. The grant funds will be used to repair and resurface the floor of the Hal and Jean Auditorium inside the historic barn.

For more information about the Woldumar Nature Center click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
Neighbors rescue 2 from fatal Lansing house fire

Latest News

Brain Bee Competition
11th annual Brain Bee competition returns to MSU after a 2-year absence
Mert's Meats
Celebrating February events with Mert’s Meats
life care planning
Life Planning tips with Ronald T. Smolarski, M.A.
Jackson Toy Show brings nostalgia to town