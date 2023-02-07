Woldumar Nature Center receives grant to update historic barn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feeling a little cooped up this February? The Woldumar Nature Center can help with that.

This Woldumar Nature Center educates students and families on the importance of nature while bring people closer to it on its 180 acres of land. Students are brought inside the RE Olds Rotary Barn when weather doesn’t cooperate.

Now, the center will be able to bring more people into the barn after receiving a $13,178 grant from the Hal and Jean Glassen Memorial Foundation award. The grant funds will be used to repair and resurface the floor of the Hal and Jean Auditorium inside the historic barn.

For more information about the Woldumar Nature Center click here.

