Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old

A Texas jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old.
By Emma McSpadden and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports.

After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

He was sentenced to life in prison and has to pay a fine of $10,000.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd said Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime. Medical evidence was also presented in the case.

The girl referenced Castillo when telling a nurse that someone hurt her.

