Staudt on Sports LIVE: Suns sold to Ishbia, Spartans host Terps

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports.
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including the NBA board of governors approving the sale of the Suns and Mercury to Mat Ishbia, the Spartan men host Maryland, and a big matchup in girls high school basketball tonight. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s game between Lansing Catholic and Haslett girls’ basketball.

More: Staudt on Sports

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
Neighbors rescue 2 from fatal Lansing house fire

Latest News

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Suns sold to Ishbia, Spartans host Terps
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Pebble Beach in the ‘cold’ when Brady will broadcast
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: When Brady will broadcast
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet...
Tom Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024