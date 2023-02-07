Staudt on Sports LIVE: Suns sold to Ishbia, Spartans host Terps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including the NBA board of governors approving the sale of the Suns and Mercury to Mat Ishbia, the Spartan men host Maryland, and a big matchup in girls high school basketball tonight. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s game between Lansing Catholic and Haslett girls’ basketball.

