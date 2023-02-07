Sparrow receives large donation thanks to Spirit Halloween

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spirit Halloween presented a large donation to Sparrow Children’s Center on Monday.

Spirit of Children donated more than $140,000 to the Sparrow Foundation for the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center from donations and sales collected last fall from Lansing area Spirit Halloween stores.

Spirit of Children officials presented a ceremonial check to Sparrow and discussed the company’s work on behalf of the hospital’s young patients.

Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country has raised more than $800,000 for Sparrow since 2007 according to Sparrow.

Through its program, the company collects cash and merchandise donations from customers and donates the proceeds to child life departments in children’s hospitals throughout the nation.

