Simple and savory recipes for the Big Game

Below are the recipes for Taco Tartlets, Lasagna Dip, and Brownie Batter Dip.

Taco Tartlets

2 ounces Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

Shredded lettuce, sliced grape or cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted.

Lasagna Dip

1 package (17 ounces) refrigerated fully-cooked boneless beef pot roast with gravy or au jus

1-1/2 cups pasta or marinara sauce (any variety)

1 clove garlic, minced

8 ounces reduced-fat or fat-free cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons reduced-fat Parmesan-style grated topping

Sliced green onions (optional)

Garlic or Italian-flavored crackers, pita chips or crostini slices

Cook beef pot roast according to package directions. Discard gravy or au jus, or reserve for another use. Cool slightly and finely shred pot roast with two forks. Combine shredded beef, pasta sauce and garlic in large bowl. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spread cream cheese on bottom of 9-inch pie plate or 8 X 8-inch baking dish. Top evenly with 1/2 cup green onions. Spread beef mixture evenly over onions. Sprinkle with Parmesan topping.

Bake in 400°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly around edges. Let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with additional green onions, if desired. Serve with crackers, as desired.

Brownie Batter Dip

6 oz cream cheese

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup whipped topping thawed

1 18 oz box brownie mix*

2-4 tablespoons milk

1 cup mix-ins mini chocolate chips, M&Ms, peanuts, etc

INSTRUCTIONS

Microwave the brownie mix for 1 minute and 15 seconds (stopping and mixing it after 15-second intervals).

PRO-TIP: This is called “heat-treating” the flour so it is safe to consume raw.

In a large bowl beat together the cream cheese and butter until soft.

Mix in the whipped topping.

Beat in the brownie mix (if it’s lumpy you may need to sift it first).

Then beat in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time until it’s smooth and creamy.

Stir in your mix-ins (if using).

Spoon into a bowl and serve with fruit, crackers, pretzels, or cookies.

