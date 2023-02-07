Police responding to threat at Nouvel, other schools across state

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Police agencies are responding to threats at schools across the state Tuesday morning, including one at Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township.

All of the threats are appearing to be hoaxes, but police are treating them like they are real to keep students safe, Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.

Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren said his department is still investigating, but nothing has been found to indicate a shooting.

While responding to the threat, police rammed a cruiser into the front door of the high school.

Saginaw Township Schools, which is a separate district from Nouvel, issued a letter to families saying all schools have been placed in secure mode due to the incident at Nouvel.

“Our schools will remain in secure mode until the situation is fully resolved,” the district said.

Secure mode means classes will continue as normal, but all outside activities are suspended.

Fake threats were also reported at Okemos High School, among K-12 schools throughout the state on Tuesday.

“Threats of violence in our schools disrupt the classroom, tax our local law enforcement agencies and harm our students’ sense of safety,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences. It’s critical that adults and students alike understand the seriousness of these threats and the criminal charges they could face.”

The potential charges for making a threat of violence include:

  • communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony;
  • calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;
  • malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and
  • threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

Additionally, swatting - making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch law enforcement to a particular location - could result in the following charges:

  • false report of a crime, a 93-day misdemeanor;
  • false report resulting in physical injury, a 5-year felony;
  • false report resulting in a serious bodily impairment, a 10-year felony; and/or
  • false report resulting in a death, a 15-year felony.

In addition to serving time, those found guilty could face fines of up to $50,000.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

