In My View: A crucial game for the Spartans as they try to end a two-game skid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State men’s basketball team is hosting Maryland Tuesday at the Breslin Center. A late game as tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. It’s a crucial game for the Spartans as they try to end a two-game skid.

The Spartans are home to face red-hot Maryland but Maryland has been red-hot at home more so than on the road.

An MSU loss in my view would put the rest of the season in doubt with another dangerous game Sunday at Ohio State where the Buckeyes are due at some point to play a decent game and spring an upset. MSU could win two this week but two losses would put the NCAA Tournament streak in doubt in my view.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.