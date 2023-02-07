Mild mid-week weather and what’s next on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the mild week ahead. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 7, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 54° 1900
  • Lansing Record Low: -28° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 56º 2019
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
Okemos High School police presence
Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected
Neighbors rescue 2 from fatal Lansing house fire

Latest News

$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte.
$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
Police agencies are responding to threats at schools across the state Tuesday morning,...
Police responding to threat at Nouvel, other schools across state
Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High...
BREAKING: Swatting attempt at Okemos High School