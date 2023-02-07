Mid-Michigan law enforcement undergo training to respond to school threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each year police departments from all over Michigan gather to discuss how they can best work together in instances of there being an active shooter.

Related: Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan

It’s homework that Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said can really make a difference.

“So in Eaton County, we have an active violence team,” said Capt. Robert Block. “It’s something we have been doing for several years now, and I don’t know if you recall but over the summer we had a full-scale training at the Grand Ledge High School.”

Law enforcement from all over the region gather, including Jackson, Ingham and Clinton counties.

“Everybody is invited to this, and we do full-scale events and we work as a team so when something like this happens we are prepared,” Block said.

Good Communication can ensure area schools are prepared for worse-case scenarios.

“The schools have their own protocol where they know they lock themselves in their rooms and wait for help to arrive and the police know that if we have situations, that if we have the first officers on scene, they are supposed to go into that school and locate the threat and stop it”, said Lt. Rene Gonzalez, Michigan State Police.

Learning to run, hide, and fight can make a difference in keeping staff and students safe. The FBI released a training video that shows just that.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.