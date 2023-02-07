Michigan schools awarded $4.5M federal grant for mental health workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) a five-year, $4.5 million grant to expand school-based mental health service providers in high-need schools.

MDE will use the federal funds to launch the Michigan Earn, Learn, and Serve in Schools (Mi-ELSiS) program, which provides 165 graduate-level trainees a $20,000 stipend in return for working in high-need schools for a minimum of one year.

The Michigan Health Council will help Mi-ELSiS partners meet their goal to hire 83 of 165 trainees after their year of post-graduation service, with 50 of the 83 new hires coming from diverse backgrounds.

All program costs are financed with federal funds. “We are mobilizing on multiple fronts to build a strong mental health workforce talent pipeline for all Michigan schools,” said Dr. Diane Golzynski, MDE’s Interim Deputy Superintendent for Finance and Operations and Mi-ELSiS project director.

The Mi-ELSiS partnership includes five institutions of higher education and four high-need local school districts. These institutions and districts will place school psychology, school counseling, and school social work graduate students in high-need schools to complete field work.

For more information about the federal program, visit the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.