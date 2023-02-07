Lansing police seeks missing 47-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 47-year-old man.

According to authorities, Gregory Stanback stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with work boots.

Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who has seen Gregory Stanback or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

