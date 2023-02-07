Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found goat

According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Alpine Court and Hickory Drive.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Cambria Township.

According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Alpine Court and Hickory Drive.

Anyone who owns the goat, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

