Law enforcement addresses Okemos High School hoax threat, lockdown

Meridian Township, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township confirms an “ALL CLEAR” after a lockdown Tuesday morning at Okemos High School at approximately 9:10.

The school was on lockdown with law enforcement closing off Jolly Rd., near the high school.

Meridian Township administrator Frank Walsh confirmed an all clear was given following a building search.

At approximately 9:35 a.m. students were released to the football parking lot. Okemos High School is releasing students for the day.

Waverly School District Superintendent Kelly Blake said “we are hearing reports of similar false 911 calls in other districts this morning as well. Out of an abundance of precaution, our schools will be on a “Shelter-In-Place” until further notice.”

