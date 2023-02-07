Gov. Whitmer and State Budget Director to present 2024 Executive Budget

State Budget Office
State Budget Office(State Budget Office)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher M. Hawkins will present the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to the legislature.

The Michigan State Budget Office (SBO) coordinates all aspects of the state budget, including the development of the Executive Budget recommendation, presentation of the budget to the Legislature, negotiation of the enacted budget with the Legislature, implementation of the budget after enactment, monitoring the budget to ensure continued fiscal balance, and other budgetary analysis functions.

SBO also houses the Office of Financial Management (OFM), Statewide Integrated Governmental Management Applications (SIGMA) Operations and Support, Office of Internal Audit Services (OIAS), and Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI).

More information about the State Budget Office can be found here.

A live stream will be available on Senate TV.

