First Alert Weather Forecast

Rain and gusty winds Thursday
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems for us today with generally partly cloudy skies over the area and high temperatures in the mid 40s. The mid 40s today is still well above our average high temperature that is now 32º. Without the gusty winds of Tuesday it will feel warmer today, too.

Our next storm system is an area of low pressure that will push rain into Mid-Michigan after midnight tonight. The rain could be heavy at times Thursday morning before turning scattered Thursday afternoon. This storm system could bring a half inch to an inch of rain to the area late tonight through Thursday. Gusty winds are expected Thursday, too. Wind gusts of 40 MPH or more are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. The wind will diminish Thursday night and on the backside of this storm system colder air returns. Scattered snow showers are possible late Thursday night and into Friday. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 30s.

The weekend looks pretty good with some sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. The middle of next week plan on rain showers with high temperatures in the 50s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 8, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1900
  • Lansing Record Low: -33° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1967

