Families concerned following string of false threats at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed Okemos High School following an active shooter hoax Tuesday morning.

Police said it was not an isolated incident and they are working to find out who is responsible.

No parent expects to be notified their children’s school is in lockdown. For Okemos High School parents, that was their reality Tuesday morning. Family members rushed to the scene of a lockdown at Okemos High School and found emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

Families were directed to a nearby church parking lot, where they could reunite with the students. Even though the reports of a shooting weren’t true, they were still understandably worried.

“You never think you’re going to get a text saying there’s something going on at the school that your sister is at,” said Julia Chamberlain. “It was just surreal to get that.”

One parent said she was on her way to work when she saw first responders heading to the high school. She was hopeful it was a coincidence.

“I was telling myself, I actually was saying it’s going to be OK, it’s going to be OK,” said Valerie Long. “I drove, pulled over when the emergency vehicles blocked Jolly, they close the road down, I pulled over and I could see that my daughter was texting me that she was in lockdown.”

Okemos Public Schools will have counselors available for anyone who may need one.

Anyone convicted of phoning in a terroristic threat could face criminal charges that could put them in prison for many years.

