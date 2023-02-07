Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,799 new cases, 119 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 3,036,304 cases and 41,809 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,799 new cases of COVID and 119 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 828 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 861.
As of Tuesday, 631 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 633 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|16,935
|217
|84.2
|Eaton County
|28,162
|435
|80.7
|Ingham County
|67,389
|841
|64.3
|Jackson County
|42,562
|596
|41.0
|Shiawassee County
|17,552
|239
|60.2
