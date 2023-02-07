Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,799 new cases, 119 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,036,304 cases and 41,809 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,799 new cases of COVID and 119 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 828 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 861.

State totals now sit at 3,036,304 cases and 41,809 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 631 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 633 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,93521784.2
Eaton County28,16243580.7
Ingham County67,38984164.3
Jackson County42,56259641.0
Shiawassee County17,55223960.2

