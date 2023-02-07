Celebrating February events with Mert’s Meats

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Mert’s Specialty Meats is owned and operated by Mert Prescott, Shirley Decker Prescott and their son Brandon Decker. Together, Mert, Brandon and Shirley offer a combined 100 years of retail experience.

This February, between the Big Game, Valentine’s Day and Lent, Mert’s Meats is offering lots of options to celebrate.

Valentines Day Dinner Bundle for Two

Bundle #1 $43.49

Two 12 oz Center Cut New York Strips

Two Mert’s Fresh Twice Baked Potatoes

Two Hoff Chocolate Truffle Cake Bombs

1 package 8 oz Whole White Mushrooms or Baby Bella Mushrooms

12 oz Fresh Broccoli Crowns

Bundle #2 $63.49

Two 12 oz Center Cut New York Strips

Two Mert’s Fresh Twice Baked Potatoes

Two Hoff Chocolate Truffle Cake Bombs

1 package 8 oz Whole White Mushrooms or Baby Bella Mushrooms

12 oz Fresh Broccoli Crowns

Two 4 oz Cold Water Lobster Tails

For the big game, there are party trays are available for pre-order! Choose from 3 sizes of charcuterie trays, shrimp tray, vegetarian tray, and game day tray. All trays require 48-hour pre-order notice; please call (517) 574-5014 to order. mertsspecialtymeats.com/charcuterie-trays/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
Neighbors rescue 2 from fatal Lansing house fire
Proposal could replace Cornell Elementary School in Meridian Township
Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School
Suspect identified in Delhi Township home invasion

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as a strong cold front will...
Dangerously cold air ahead, Studio 10 preview
Learning more about Goodfellas
Kicking off Black History Month with Goodfellas Bagels and Deli
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about the cold start to the shortest month....
Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10
David's Dish
David’s Dish: Baking tips for Neapolitan Cake