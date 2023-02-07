Celebrating February events with Mert’s Meats

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Mert’s Specialty Meats is owned and operated by Mert Prescott, Shirley Decker Prescott and their son Brandon Decker. Together, Mert, Brandon and Shirley offer a combined 100 years of retail experience.

This February, between the Big Game, Valentine’s Day and Lent, Mert’s Meats is offering lots of options to celebrate.

Valentines Day Dinner Bundle for Two

Bundle #1 $43.49

Two 12 oz Center Cut New York Strips

Two Mert’s Fresh Twice Baked Potatoes

Two Hoff Chocolate Truffle Cake Bombs

1 package 8 oz Whole White Mushrooms or Baby Bella Mushrooms

12 oz Fresh Broccoli Crowns

Bundle #2 $63.49

Two 12 oz Center Cut New York Strips

Two Mert’s Fresh Twice Baked Potatoes

Two Hoff Chocolate Truffle Cake Bombs

1 package 8 oz Whole White Mushrooms or Baby Bella Mushrooms

12 oz Fresh Broccoli Crowns

Two 4 oz Cold Water Lobster Tails

For the big game, there are party trays are available for pre-order! Choose from 3 sizes of charcuterie trays, shrimp tray, vegetarian tray, and game day tray. All trays require 48-hour pre-order notice; please call (517) 574-5014 to order. mertsspecialtymeats.com/charcuterie-trays/

