3 men found in Highland Park had gunshot wounds, says police

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens
Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bodies of the three men who were found last week in a vacant Highland Park apartment building died from multiple gunshot wounds, said the Michigan State Police (MSP) on Tuesday.

Background: State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

“Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park,” officials said in a tweet. “It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officials also said that their deaths were not random and that they believe they may have determined a motive.

No further details were given in the ongoing investigation.

Officials said they will provide updates once they have more information.

MSP Second District confirmed Friday, Feb. 3 that the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday, Feb. 2 are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21.

Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled.

Police from multiple agencies were involved in the search.

