$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.

Shyft’s latest investment in EV is an indicator of Michigan and the Lansing region’s competitive position within the EV and related supply chain and industry space, including EV batteries and systems and potential semiconductor / chip-making and other high technology-related companies collectively positioning the Lansing Region as a premier location building the future of mobility.

“We’re extremely proud to invest in EV production here in our home state of Michigan, where our company has been headquartered for nearly 50 years,” said President and CEO Daryl Adams. “We are thankful to be part of the Charlotte community and look forward to bringing the future of fleets to our operations there.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the Shyft Group’s $16 million investment and 680 jobs will grow Michigan’s economy and help continue leading the future of mobility and auto manufacturing. “Our future is bright, and thanks to companies like Shyft and our local partners, we can stay laser-focused on growing our economy and creating good jobs for Michigan residents,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The expansion is supported by co-investment and business incentives from the City of Charlotte, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“Congratulations to Shyft team on your continued growth and success. This investment underscores the strength of your business powered by our state’s talented workforce and leadership in mobility and advanced manufacturing,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We are grateful to the Governor, bipartisan legislators, and local officials for their continued support of the Jobs Ready Michigan Program, which supports upskilling and training opportunities for our friends and neighbors across the state. We’re grateful to Shyft for this vote of confidence in Michigan and look forward to working together to grow, add jobs, and provide greater opportunity in Mid-Michigan.”

The Charlotte campus, with seven facilities, is currently home to multiple Shyft product lines, including walk-in delivery vans, motorhome chassis, and work truck chassis. The addition of Blue Arc™ EV production will help support the company’s previous commitment towards employment levels on the Charlotte campus, bringing a wide range of engineering, manufacturing and technical jobs to Charlotte.

