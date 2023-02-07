11th annual Brain Bee competition returns to MSU after a 2-year absence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After being cancelled for the past two years because of the Covid-19

pandemic, the Michigan State University Brain Bee competition is back to find the high school

student who knows the most about the human brain.

The competition is in its 11th year and will take place on Saturday Feb. 11, 2023 in the

Biomedical and Physical Sciences Building. Registration is free and the event is open to any

Michigan high school student between the ages of 14 and 18-years-old.

“Many high schools do not offer classes as specialized as neuroscience or psychology,” said

event director Casey Henley who is also an assistant professor within MSU Department of

Physiology. “This gives those students an opportunity to learn these subjects which can then help

them determine interests when they get to college. It is also a great resume building tool for

college applications.”

The top winner will receive a cash prize of $700 and the chance to compete against other

winners from their state-sponsored tournament at the 2023 U.S. National Brain Bee competition

that will take place on April 21-23, 2023 at the University of California - Irvine. The national

winner will then get the opportunity to represent the United States during the 2023 International

Brain Bee held later on August 3-5, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

MSU’s local chapter of the Brain Bee was the first of its kind in Michigan. It was started in 2011

by a neuroscience graduate student at MSU who recognized the importance of science outreach

into the community. Every spring, Michigan high schoolers from as far as Traverse City all the

way to the suburbs of Detroit, travel to East Lansing to give their best shot at taking home the

coveted first place title.

Sponsors for this year’s MSU Brain Bee includes the MSU Neuroscience Program and the

Michigan Chapter of the Society for Neuroscience.

To register or for more information, please visit http://www.brainbee.natsci.msu.edu

