Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport discovered a young dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag in January.

According to authorities, the luggage had been inadvertently separated from its owners, and upon reentry into the U.S., x-ray screenings revealed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object in one of the bags. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined the skull was from a young dolphin.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, artificial skeleton bones can be brought on an airplane in both carry-on bags and checked bags, but certain fish and wildlife - and products made from them - are subject to restrictions, prohibitions, permits or other requirements.

Travelers are urged to check CBP’s current regulations before bringing wildlife items into the country.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

The dolphin skull was turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

