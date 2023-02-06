Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Customs and Border Protection officers said they found “something fishy” at Detroit Metro Airport.
A dolphin skull was found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport in January 2023.
A dolphin skull was found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport in January 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport discovered a young dolphin skull in an unaccompanied bag in January.

According to authorities, the luggage had been inadvertently separated from its owners, and upon reentry into the U.S., x-ray screenings revealed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object in one of the bags. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined the skull was from a young dolphin.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, artificial skeleton bones can be brought on an airplane in both carry-on bags and checked bags, but certain fish and wildlife - and products made from them - are subject to restrictions, prohibitions, permits or other requirements.

Travelers are urged to check CBP’s current regulations before bringing wildlife items into the country.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

The dolphin skull was turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion

Latest News

Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘largest tax break for working families’
Gov. Whitmer proposes inflation relief checks
Gov. Whitmer proposes inflation relief checks