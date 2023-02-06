What the Tech: Netflix’s new password policy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have a Netflix subscription and you share a password with a friend or family member, someone’s going to have to start paying for it.

The streaming giant is changing its policy on password sharing. Netflix has always given a pass to families sharing accounts with kids who’ve left the nest or gone to college.

Not anymore. This new policy will require them to have their own account and password.

Here’s what you need to know about how your Netflix account will be affected

The primary subscriber will connect to Netflix on their home Wi-Fi network to create trusted devices to watch on any tv, smartphone, computer, or tablet. This will prevent someone from using the account and password who is not watching on the Wi-Fi network.

Netflix says it’ll detect where people stream through the IP address and account activity. Meaning, if someone is watching Netflix who doesn’t live at the address, they’ll be blocked from using the password.

While subscribers can watch Netflix while traveling, it says subscribers will need to log on to Netflix on the home Wi-Fi network at least once every month. Netflix rolled out a program late last year in a few countries where it charged subscribers a monthly fee to share the password with someone who doesn’t live in the house. So far, Netflix hasn’t launched that policy in the U.S. - but that could be coming.

What’s stopping someone, like a college student, from coming home once a month and logging on to Netflix on their device to watch from where they live? That’s unclear but it is against Netflix’s terms of service. Everyone has questions about this new policy, how it’s going to work, and how it will be implemented. Netflix hasn’t answered those questions yet but says the new policy will launch sometime in the next two months.

Netflix has started offering a cheaper monthly plan. It includes advertisements before and during TV shows and movies that cost $7 a month.

