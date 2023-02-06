Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula.

On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, 74-year-old Holt man Gary Sherman was driving north on a snowmobile south of M-72 with family and friends in Bear Lake Township. One of the skis on Sherman’s snowmobile became stuck in the snow throwing him off and into a tree. He later died on the scene after receiving CPR from emergency responders.

Speed is a main factor in the crash and Kalkaska Sherrif’s said the investigation is underway.

