Suspect identified in Delhi Township home invasion

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials have identified the man who broke into a home as well as stole a car with a dog in Delhi Township.

On Saturday morning, the 35-year-old Lansing man, James Lee Ruthruff, was seen on surveillance entering a couple’s home in Delhi Township. The homeowners were out of town and notified the police when they saw Ruthruff on their cameras. Police went to the house and arrested him. They discovered he also stole a car with the car owner’s dog still in it. The dog was eventually returned to their owner.

Ruthruff was arraigned on Sunday on charges of delivering cocaine, home invasion to the second degree, and stolen property. He is set at a bond of $25,000.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued

Latest News

The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scammers ahead of Valentine’s Day
LRCC Talent Dev Mgr, Sarah Bakken
Lansing Regional Chamber hires new Talent Development Manager
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘largest tax break for working families’
city of east lansing
City of East Lansing to host free Children’s Cultural Concert Series