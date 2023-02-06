Suspect identified in Delhi Township home invasion

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials have identified the man who broke into a home as well as stole a car with a dog in Delhi Township.

On Saturday morning, the 35-year-old Lansing man, James Lee Ruthruff, was seen on surveillance entering a couple’s home in Delhi Township. The homeowners were out of town and notified the police when they saw Ruthruff on their cameras. Police went to the house and arrested him. They discovered he also stole a car with the car owner’s dog still in it. The dog was eventually returned to their owner.

Ruthruff was arraigned on Sunday on charges of delivering cocaine, home invasion to the second degree, and stolen property. He is set at a bond of $25,000.

