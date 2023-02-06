Staudt on Sports LIVE: When Brady will broadcast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting career, Michigan State basketball has just eight games left, Dylan Larkin nets five goals in two games during All-Star weekend, and MSU hockey sweeps Notre Dame before facing Michigan. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.

