Staudt on Sports LIVE: When Brady will broadcast

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting career and more hot topics.
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting career, Michigan State basketball has just eight games left, Dylan Larkin nets five goals in two games during All-Star weekend, and MSU hockey sweeps Notre Dame before facing Michigan. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.

