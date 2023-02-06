Right lane closed on Okemos Road in Meridian Township

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The right lane of northbound Okemos Road will be closed until Feb. 17.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that from Monday, Feb 6 to Feb. 17, the right lane of northbound Okemod Road will be closed from the Meijer driveway to Grand River Avenue. This is part of a construction project where workers are connecting the Grettenberger Drain.

This is part of MDOT’s project to make enhancements to Grand River Avenue. They said they are investing $14.7 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43. They partnered with Meridian Township and the Ingham County Drain Commission to relocate 200 feet of a 16-inch water main and will be upgrading the Okemos and Grettenberger drains.

