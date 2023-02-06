Police identify victim in Moores Park shooting

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night in Moores Park.

Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues.

Background: One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park

Meanwhile, another shooting police believe to be related happened on Beal Avenue close by. A 17-year-old teen was shot and taken to the hospital Sunday night. Police said he is in critical condition.

