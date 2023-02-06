In My View: NIL issues likely to impact college recruitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest college sports challenge moving forward in my view will be major schools recruiting around NIL issues.

Michigan and Ohio State football both reportedly concerned about keeping a level of recruits that can keep both schools where they have been in the national limelight because they don’t have enough NIL money. Is that accurate and if it is what about the schools like Michigan State who likely have lesser NIL revenue sources?

I think NIL is still going to be a huge obstacle to smoothly running big-time college sports moving forward and will be an unsolvable issue for years.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.