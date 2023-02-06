In My View: NIL issues likely to impact college recruitment

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest college sports challenge moving forward in my view will be major schools recruiting around NIL issues.

Michigan and Ohio State football both reportedly concerned about keeping a level of recruits that can keep both schools where they have been in the national limelight because they don’t have enough NIL money. Is that accurate and if it is what about the schools like Michigan State who likely have lesser NIL revenue sources?

I think NIL is still going to be a huge obstacle to smoothly running big-time college sports moving forward and will be an unsolvable issue for years.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion
Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued

Latest News

In My View: Rutgers may have made a poor decision
In My View: Jayden Reed and Bryce Barringer will be greatly missed next season
In My View: Lansing Super Bowl angle
In My View: College basketball needs six fouls per player