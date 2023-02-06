Multiple crews respond to Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire around 8 a.m. Rulison St. is closed between Lenawee St. and Hillsdale St. due to the fire.

Officials are asking people to please avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

Stay with News 10 for further updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.