Multiple crews respond to Lansing house fire

(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire around 8 a.m. Rulison St. is closed between Lenawee St. and Hillsdale St. due to the fire.

Officials are asking people to please avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

