Mild Monday and what’s ahead on Studio 10
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the mild Monday kicking off the week. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
More:
- More mild weather this week
- High temps and tonight’s Powerball jackpot
- How cold weather and stress can impact heart health
- US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 6, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 55° 1938
- Lansing Record Low: -31° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 57º 1937
- Jackson Record Low: -7º 1948
