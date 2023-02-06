Mild Monday and what’s ahead on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has a look at the mild Monday kicking off the week. Plus Claudia Sella has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 6, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 55° 1938
  • Lansing Record Low: -31° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 57º 1937
  • Jackson Record Low: -7º 1948

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion

Latest News

Ingham County Sheriff released footage of the dog being reunited with their owner
Dog reunited with owner after Delhi Township home invasion
Right lane closed on Okemos Road in Meridian Township
Police identify victim in Moores Park shooting
Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns
Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts