Michigan’s Adventure to hire over a thousand workers for 2023 season

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Adventure announced they will hire over a thousand seasonal workers for the 2023 season.

The park said it plans to hire 1,100 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2023 season in May. A week-long hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 to Feb. 24. This process is taking place through the park’s parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment Company’s largest-ever recruiting campaign across all parks.

The jobs the park is on the watch for are:

  • Ride operators
  • Food and Beverage
  • Lifeguards and Aquatics
  • Security

Michigan’s Adventure will offer on-the-spot interviews on Feb 21 to Feb. 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at their Human Resources Office.

If you are interested you can check out the Cedar Fair website.

