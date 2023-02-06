Michigan State senior goaltender comes up big on Senior Night weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a forgettable series sweep a week ago Minneapolis to No. 2 Minnesota, Michigan state was desperately searching for much-needed conference points against No. 20 Notre Dame in East Lansing.

And in snagging a much-needed sweep, it was only fitting that its standout senior netminder Dylan St. Cyr, on senior night, was the one giving his Spartans six points against his former team.

“It feels great. And I think again even just to see some of those guys, even when we were doing the Senior Night ceremony, they’re coming up on the bench to say hi,” St. Cyr said after a 33-save outing Saturday night. “I still know about half that team and the support staff and the coaching staff as well. So obviously it felt great and again even bigger in front of our home crowd and on senior night.”

St. Cyr has been rock solid for the Spartans all season long, but in two games the Spartans certainly needed to keep pace in the Big Ten standings, he answered the bell.

“It’s a really critical position. And I think Dylan’s done a great job. He’s a real confident guy. He’s got real swagger to him and I think that comes from his preparation,” Nightingale said. “Obviously he had an unbelievable weekend and I’m happy for him. It’s an interesting caveat to the whole thing is where he started at Notre Dame, you know for him to go and play like you did on Senior Night here is pretty special.”

In the midst of a topsy-turvy season, Michigan State looks to be returning to form from the first half of the season.

That’s critical as the Spartans look to inch closer to hosting a Big Ten Tournament game in March.

“We haven’t been a very outcome driven team, but now that’s something we’re starting to talk about. We know that what’s been working is that process mindset, but I think we know that home ice advantage and to play in front of our home ice crowd,” St. Cyr said. “It’s really important, those last two games are huge for us and we’re gonna need a great performance coming into the last four games.”

Now at 15-13-2 overall and 9-9-2 in league play, MSU’s tough home stretch continues on next weekend for a crucial series with in-state rival Michigan.

The teams split the series in the first half of the season.

The sixth-ranked Wolverines will come to East Lansing on Friday, Feb. 10 for a 7 p.m. puck drop, televised live on Bally Sports Detroit.

The following night, both teams will meet in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena for the “Duel in the D”, with puck drop slated for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

