Michigan State Police to assist California storm recovery efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) is deploying Kelly Rosser, an EMHSD Hazard Mitigation Analyst from St. Johns to California to assist with recovery efforts following severe storms that caused flooding and massive devastation. The deployment is in response to a request made by California for out-of-state support through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Rosser will be deployed for 14 days in support of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. In California, she will deploy from Sacramento to some of the hardest-hit areas to assist with recovery and long-term mitigation strategies.

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the State of California on Jan. 14, triggering the release of Federal funds to help residents in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties from the devastating effects of winter storms that began Dec. 27, 2022, and continued into Jan.

The State of Michigan offered National Guard support during California lightning fires in 2020. In the last three years, Michigan has also deployed assistance through EMAC to help with civil unrest in Wisconsin, wildland fires in Oregon, Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana, tornado aftermath in Kentucky, flooding in Montana, and a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson, Mississippi.

Through EMAC, a disaster-impacted state can request and receive assistance from other member states quickly and efficiently. Members of EMAC include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

