Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crashes while sailing

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 81-year-old suburban Detroit man died after his iceboat crashed Sunday as he was sailing on frozen Pontiac Lake, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Dan Campbell may have hit his head with enough force to kill him, despite wearing a protective helmet and face shield. The Independence Township man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Campbell was moving fast across the ice in his 27-foot one-person craft when it crashed just before noon Sunday on the easternmost part of the lake in White Lake Township, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and a medical examination was scheduled to be performed Monday to determine exactly how Campbell died, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Iceboats, sometimes called ice yachts, are long, thin recreational or competitive sailing crafts that glide along frozen lakes on metal runners similar to ice skate blades. They are powered with a sail and can be steered as they race on the ice at speeds of 60 mph or greater.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured after shooting in Lansing
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
Lansing Winterfest brings people downtown
Firefighters put out house fire on Main Street in Owosso Township
One man arrested after Delhi Township home invasion

Latest News

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about when Tom Brady plans to start his broadcasting...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Pebble Beach in the ‘cold’ when Brady will broadcast
Studio 10 out of 10
Studio 10/10
Mertz Meats celebrates Super Bowl and Valentines Day
Mertz Meats celebrates Valentines Day
Studio 10 talks life care planning with Beacon Rehab
Studio 10 talks life care planning
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County man arrested, accused of kidnapping, attempted murder