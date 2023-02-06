Meridian Township police investigate incident at Cornell Elementary School

Authorities said there is no threat to the public or anyone at the school.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are investigating an incident that happened Monday at Cornell Elementary School.

Authorities said it happened on the playground and that there is no threat to the public or anyone at the school.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

