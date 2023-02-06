Life Planning tips with Ronald T. Smolarski, M.A.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ronald T. Smolarski stopped by Studio 10 to tell us the steps to take after you get into an accident.

Smolarski works out of Beacon Rehab and calls himself the missing puzzle piece that connects the medical treatment, legal advice and more that people need when getting out of bad incident.

When dealing with an accident, there are many steps to take and Smolarski can guide you and help create a life plan.

To find more information visit, https://beaconrehab.com/.

