Law enforcement encourages ice safety as temperatures warm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With temperatures swinging up into the 40s this week, the once-frozen lakes, ponds and streams of Mid-Michigan are likely to thin out.

Captain Andrew Daenzer, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, said four inches of ice or less is considered to be unsafe for activity.

He said the best advice is to stay off the ice when the weather turns warm, but if people decide to take their chances, they should be aware of their surroundings, use the buddy system and bring along a flotation device.

Lake Lansing can be a popular spot for ice fishing this time of year. While most ice fishers know to test for thickness before stepping out, Daenzer said a reminder never hurts.

“We would remind them to take precautions, be aware of their surroundings, and making sure that the ice is solid,” Daenzer said.

When it comes to kids and teens, they may not think twice about jumping onto a seemingly frozen waterway to ice skate or play hockey with friends. Daenzer said parental supervision is key to avoiding a worst-case scenario, like falling in.

“It certainly does happen from time to time, and we always encourage our parents to make sure they’re keeping an eye on their kids,” Daenzer said. “And remind kids to make sure that they’re asking for permission to go out on the ice before they just venture out.”

Anyone can fall through the ice, Daenzer said; it’s not just kids and teens. If they do, he said they should stay calm, breathe and wait for help. However, Daenzer maintains that the best way to avoid a fall-in is to keep off the ice.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.